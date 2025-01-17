New Delhi: Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, was released in theaters on January 10, quickly becoming a major success by crossing Rs 150 crores worldwide. However, within just a week of its release, the film has fallen victim to piracy.

Producer SKN shared a disturbing post on his X account on Wednesday evening after a user posted a picture showing Game Changer being telecast on a local cable channel.

In his post, Sreenivasa expressed his frustration, calling the piracy of a film just days after its release "unacceptable." He emphasized the years of hard work that go into making a film, saying, "Cinema is not just about the hero, director, or producers — it’s the result of 3-4 years of hard work, dedication, and the dreams of thousands of people."

He further highlighted the negative impact on the livelihoods of distributors and exhibitors, stating, "Think about the impact on distributors and exhibitors whose livelihoods depend on the success of these films. Such actions undermine their efforts and threaten the future of the film industry."

Sreenivasa called for stricter government action to curb piracy, urging a united stand to protect the future of cinema: "It’s time for respected governments to step up and take strict action to put an end to this."

Take A Look:

This is unacceptable. A film that was released just 4-5 days ago being telecasted on local cable channels & Buses raises serious concerns. Cinema is not just about the Hero, director or producers – it’s the result of 3-4 years of hard work, dedication and the dreams of thousands… https://t.co/ukPHIpi6ko — SKN (Sreenivasa Kumar) (@SKNonline) January 15, 2025

Game Changer features Ram Charan as Ram Nandan, a former IPS officer turned district collector, who takes on corrupt politicians, including the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Bobbili Mopidevi, to fulfill his father’s vision of a corruption-free nation. The film also stars Kiara Advani, Anjali, S. J. Suryah, Srikanth, Sunil, Jayaram, and Samuthirakani. It is produced by Dil Raju under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner.