Ram Charan's Peddi enters third week with bonus scenes as box office run continues

Peddi, starring Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma, has emerged as one of the biggest films of the year, enjoying a historic run at the box office while winning immense love from audiences across the globe. Continuing its phenomenal theatrical journey, the makers announced that the blockbuster has now entered its third successful week on the big screen.
The makers wrote, "Peddi enters its 3rd successful week. Enjoy the film on the big screens now with additional scenes." Fans can now experience the film with 5 minutes and 56 seconds of brand-new additional scenes, making its successful theatrical run even more special.
Amid the film's phenomenal success, the makers took to Instagram to celebrate the birthday of their star, Divyendu Sharma, who plays the character Ram Bujji. Sharing a special still of the actor from the film, the team penned a heartfelt birthday note, wishing him continued success and many more memorable roles ahead.
The makers wrote, “Wishing our 'Ram Bujji' aka the supremely talented divyenndu a very Happy Birthday. Continue to shine with many more memorable roles."
Peddi has been posting impressive numbers worldwide, emerging as South India's No. 1 grosser of 2026 and cementing its status as one of the year's biggest blockbusters. Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi features Ram Charan in the lead role alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu, bringing together a strong ensemble that elevates the film’s scale and impact.
The film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru and boasts a powerful technical team, including music by AR Rahman. The film was released in theatres worldwide on June 4, 2026.
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