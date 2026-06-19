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Ram Charan's Peddi enters third week with bonus scenes as box office run continues

Ram Charan-starrer Peddi continues its dream run at the box office, entering its third successful week in theatres amid overwhelming audience response. Adding to the excitement, the makers have announced nearly six minutes of new footage, giving fans another reason to revisit the blockbuster.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 07:01 PM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 07:01 PM IST
Ram Charan's Peddi enters third week with bonus scenes as box office run continues
Image Credit: movie stills

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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