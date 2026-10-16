Ranabaali X review: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna film is worth a watch? Find out here

New Delhi: The newlywed couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's first outing together after marriage, Ranabaali, has opened in cinemas today. The Telugu period drama is helmed by Rahul Sankrityan and has a runtime of 3 hours and 5 minutes. Let's take a look at early reviews and reactions of fans who thronged theatres to watch the movie.
Ranabaali is set in the 19th-century colonial India backdrop, focusing on the Rayalaseema region between 1854 and 1878. Here's what early reactions from users on X are:
Ranabaali Review: A Strong Story, but Slow - Paced Narration Ranabaali has a very strong storyline, based on the life of a forgotten warrior from Rayalaseema who rebelled against British rule. The film effectively portrays the famine conditions of those days, the exploitation and oppression of poor people by the British, and how their suffering eventually led to rebellion. There are few very good scenes in the film. Rashmika delivers an impressive performance, and her scenes with Vijay Deverakonda provide some relief. @TheDeverakonda @iamRashmika The core story, particularly the struggles of ordinary people, their suffering, tears, and survival during the famine, is portrayed very effectively. Some scenes are genuinely moving and emotionally powerful. The Bhadramallanna folklore, initially introduced through the grandfather’s story, feels more like folklore or fiction, but it blends well with the main narrative. Towards the climax, there is a Kantara-style Bhadramallanna sequence that adds a different dimension to the film. However, the narration built around this subject demands a lot of patience. The film moves at a very very slow pace, and the nearly three-hour runtime makes it even more challenging. This could significantly hurt its commercial prospects. With limited cinematic and commercial elements, Ranabaali now looks at those who appreciate realistic, offbeat storytelling. Production values are adequate Highlights: The interval sequence, the first 15 minutes after the interval, the Vijay Deverakonda–Rashmika thread, emotionally touching scenes, and the realistic portrayal of famine conditions and the suffering of people under British rule. Negatives: Extremely slow narration, lengthy runtime, and limited commercial elements. Overall: Director Rahul has made a genuinely good atttempt and deserves appreciation for bringing this forgotten story to the screen. Vijay Deverakonda has put lot of effort. Ranabaali has pockets of good content, but its slow-paced narration is a significant drawback from a commercial standpoint. Telugu360 Rating: 2.5/5 #RanabaaliReview #Ranabaali— Telugu360 (@Telugu360) October 16, 2026
Ranabaali Review ! #Ranabaali blends historical tragedy, intense action and a powerful saviour narrative. Vijay Deverakonda and @iamRashmika deliver performances that grow stronger as the story progresses, especially jayamma 's portions while the Bhadra Mallana track, impressive production design and Singanamala village setup stand out. The film builds towards a strong, impactful climax that delivers on its central premise. Despite a few pacing issues in the second half, it offers a compelling theatrical experience with some memorable moments. A decent watch! 3.25 / 5 @TheDeverakonda— Let's X OTT GLOBAL (@LetsXOtt) October 16, 2026
#Ranabaali Dull 1st Half! VD-Rashmika’s portions stand out and are executed well, but the rest of the narration is dead slow, flat, and overly violent at times. British sequences fail to create much emotional impact and are handled in a generic way. BGM is a huge letdown so far.— Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) October 15, 2026
#ranabaali The first half is very slow. The second half is just the same. The British sequence is poorly executed. The only positive is Vijay Deverakonda, but the climax is slow. Another failure for Vijay Deverakonda is certain 1.3/5 #vijaydevarakonda #rashmikamandanna https://t.co/MHZNMrgzrx— YaSh BLR (@Bazzar90) October 16, 2026
The plot follows Ranabaali, a folkloric figure and rebellious warrior who rises up to protect his region, community, and land against severe British colonial exploitation, drought, and oppressive grain export policies during the Great Madras Famine of 1876–1878.
The Great Famine took the lives of more than 10 million Indians and exposed the brutal policies of the British Raj, which looted an estimated 45 trillion dollars from India. The movie sheds light on the unorganised rebellions that emerged in famine-stricken Rayalaseema.
Ranabaali explores a turbulent historical period through its central characters.
Interestingly, the third time Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have worked together, following Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019).
The film boasts a strong ensemble cast, with Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead with international actor Arnold Vosloo, further adding to its global appeal.
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