Ranabaali X review: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna film is worth a watch? Find out here

Ranabaali Review: A Strong Story, but Slow - Paced Narration Ranabaali has a very strong storyline, based on the life of a forgotten warrior from Rayalaseema who rebelled against British rule. The film effectively portrays the famine conditions of those days, the exploitation and oppression of poor people by the British, and how their suffering eventually led to rebellion. There are few very good scenes in the film. Rashmika delivers an impressive performance, and her scenes with Vijay Deverakonda provide some relief. @TheDeverakonda @iamRashmika The core story, particularly the struggles of ordinary people, their suffering, tears, and survival during the famine, is portrayed very effectively. Some scenes are genuinely moving and emotionally powerful. The Bhadramallanna folklore, initially introduced through the grandfather’s story, feels more like folklore or fiction, but it blends well with the main narrative. Towards the climax, there is a Kantara-style Bhadramallanna sequence that adds a different dimension to the film. However, the narration built around this subject demands a lot of patience. The film moves at a very very slow pace, and the nearly three-hour runtime makes it even more challenging. This could significantly hurt its commercial prospects. With limited cinematic and commercial elements, Ranabaali now looks at those who appreciate realistic, offbeat storytelling. Production values are adequate Highlights: The interval sequence, the first 15 minutes after the interval, the Vijay Deverakonda–Rashmika thread, emotionally touching scenes, and the realistic portrayal of famine conditions and the suffering of people under British rule. Negatives: Extremely slow narration, lengthy runtime, and limited commercial elements. Overall: Director Rahul has made a genuinely good atttempt and deserves appreciation for bringing this forgotten story to the screen. Vijay Deverakonda has put lot of effort. Ranabaali has pockets of good content, but its slow-paced narration is a significant drawback from a commercial standpoint. Telugu360 Rating: 2.5/5 #RanabaaliReview #Ranabaali