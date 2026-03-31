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NewsEntertainmentRegionalRangasthalam Turns 8: Sukumar shares unseen BTS video, celebrates film’s legacy and fan connection
RANGASTHALAM

Rangasthalam Turns 8: Sukumar shares unseen BTS video, celebrates film’s legacy and fan connection

The makers of Rangasthalam mark eight years of the film’s release by sharing an unseen BTS video, celebrating its lasting impact and the bond between Sukumar and Ram Charan.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 31, 2026, 04:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Rangasthalam Turns 8: Sukumar shares unseen BTS video, celebrates film’s legacy and fan connection(Image: Instagram)

The makers of Rangasthalam marked eight years since its release by unveiling a previously unseen behind-the-scenes (BTS) video, celebrating the film’s journey and lasting impact on audiences. Directed by Sukumar, the film continues to be remembered as one of the defining works in contemporary Indian cinema.

Director Shares Nostalgic Moments from the Sets

To commemorate the milestone, Sukumar took to social media to post a special video capturing candid moments from the film’s shoot. The footage offers a glimpse into the making of the film, including on-set interactions and the camaraderie shared between the cast and crew, particularly with lead actor Ram Charan.

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Accompanying the video, the filmmaker described Rangasthalam as “a film that captured hearts, created history, and redefined storytelling,” highlighting its enduring connection with cinema lovers.

A Landmark Film in Sukumar’s Career

Released in 2018, Rangasthalam starred Ram Charan alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Jagapati Babu in key roles. The film went on to become a major commercial success and is widely regarded as one of Sukumar’s most significant works prior to his Pushpa franchise.

Reunion Rumours Gain Momentum

Following the success of Pushpa: The Rise, Sukumar is reportedly planning to reunite with Ram Charan for an upcoming project. While no official announcement has been made, the speculation has generated considerable interest among fans.

Sukumar’s stature in the industry has grown further with the success of the Pushpa series, starring Allu Arjun, cementing his reputation as one of India’s leading filmmakers.

Upcoming Projects in the Pipeline

In addition to the rumoured collaboration, Sukumar is also working on the next instalment of the franchise, Pushpa 3: The Rampage. With multiple high-profile projects in development, the director’s upcoming slate continues to draw significant attention within the industry.

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