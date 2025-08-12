'Rao Bahadur’ First Look: Satyadev Rao Shines In Venkatesh Maha’s Next Movie

Hyderabad: Superstar Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's production studio GMB Entertainment has unveiled the first look at "Rao Bahadur," directed by filmmaker Venkatesh Maha. The film stars Satyadev in the lead role.



The psychological drama, which stars Satyadev in the title role, showcases an elaborate poster featuring the actor in the ensemble of a king surrounded by peacock feathers and ornate details. The visual suggests the film's exploration of decaying nobility and internal conflict.



The poster also features kids hanging onto Satyadev's attire and moustache, offering a humorous touch to the narrative.



Mahesh Babu's production studio, 'GMB Entertainment', shared the first look poster of the film on their Instagram handle on Tuesday.



Director Maha, who previously helmed the critically acclaimed 'C/o Kancharapalem' and 'Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya,' has written and directed the project.



According to Variety, the filmmaker describes it as "a Telugu story made for the world," positioning the pic for international appeal.



As per the outlet, the first footage of the film will arrive via what's being called 'Not Even a Teaser,' launching theatrically on August 15, India's Independence Day, before hitting digital platforms the following week.



For Satyadev, the transformation required significant commitment. He said, "Five hours in makeup each morning gave me the rare chance to disappear into the character completely. By the time we rolled, I wasn't just playing Rao Bahadur, I was living him," as quoted by Variety.



The Telugu-language film is eyeing a summer 2026 release with plans for subtitled international distribution, reported Variety.

Meanwhile, Satyadev was recently seen alongside Vijay Deverakonda in 'Kingdom'. As for Mahesh Babu, the actor will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's untitled film 'SSMB29'.