Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2944950https://zeenews.india.com/regional/rao-bahadur-first-look-satyadev-rao-shines-in-venkatesh-maha-s-next-movie-2944950.html
NewsEntertainmentRegional
RAO BAHADUR

'Rao Bahadur’ First Look: Satyadev Rao Shines In Venkatesh Maha’s Next Movie

The first look of actor Satyadev's upcoming film, "Rao Bahadur," directed by Venkatesh Maha, was officially released on Tuesday, August 12, 2025.

|Last Updated: Aug 12, 2025, 02:18 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Rao Bahadur’ First Look: Satyadev Rao Shines In Venkatesh Maha’s Next Movie (Source: Movie Poster)

Hyderabad: Superstar Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's production studio GMB Entertainment has unveiled the first look at "Rao Bahadur," directed by filmmaker Venkatesh Maha. The film stars Satyadev in the lead role.
 
The psychological drama, which stars Satyadev in the title role, showcases an elaborate poster featuring the actor in the ensemble of a king surrounded by peacock feathers and ornate details. The visual suggests the film's exploration of decaying nobility and internal conflict.
 
The poster also features kids hanging onto Satyadev's attire and moustache, offering a humorous touch to the narrative.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by GMB Entertainment (@gmbents)

 
Mahesh Babu's production studio, 'GMB Entertainment', shared the first look poster of the film on their Instagram handle on Tuesday.
 
Director Maha, who previously helmed the critically acclaimed 'C/o Kancharapalem' and 'Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya,' has written and directed the project.
 
According to Variety, the filmmaker describes it as "a Telugu story made for the world," positioning the pic for international appeal.
 
As per the outlet, the first footage of the film will arrive via what's being called 'Not Even a Teaser,' launching theatrically on August 15, India's Independence Day, before hitting digital platforms the following week.
 
For Satyadev, the transformation required significant commitment. He said, "Five hours in makeup each morning gave me the rare chance to disappear into the character completely. By the time we rolled, I wasn't just playing Rao Bahadur, I was living him," as quoted by Variety.
 
The Telugu-language film is eyeing a summer 2026 release with plans for subtitled international distribution, reported Variety.

Meanwhile, Satyadev was recently seen alongside Vijay Deverakonda in 'Kingdom'. As for Mahesh Babu, the actor will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's untitled film 'SSMB29'. 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK