Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s FIRST look from Ranabaali released after their wedding - Watch Video

Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna First look from Ranabaali out: Bollywood and Tollywood fans have something to celebrate as actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda officially tied the knot on February 26 in a private ceremony held in Udaipur. The intimate wedding was attended by close friends and family, marking the beginning of a new chapter for the beloved couple. Rashmika and Vijay, who previously shared screen space in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, are now set to reunite for their next cinematic venture, the highly anticipated historical drama Ranabaali.

First Glimpse from Ranabaali Surprises Fans

The makers of Ranabaali recently released a special video featuring the first look of Rashmika and Vijay from the film. The clip, set to the song O Mere Saajan, highlights the wedding sequence of the characters and offers a glimpse into the onscreen chemistry between the actors.

The video begins with preparations for the wedding, followed by a grand entrance of the couple in traditional attire, and transitions into their everyday life, filled with romantic moments. The makers concluded the video with a congratulatory message: “Happy married life Vijay and Rashmika.”

Music and Celebration

The track O Mere Saajan is composed by Ajay-Atul and sung by Shweta Mohan and Javed Ali, with lyrics by Kshitij Patwardhan. The video not only showcases wedding celebrations but also highlights the romantic and emotional bond between the lead characters, Ranabaali and Jayamma.

The makers shared a poster along with the video, captioned: “Some bonds are eternal. Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in Ranabaali. Our Ranabaali and Jayamma together, forever celebrating their love with this special surprise.”

Reunion On-Screen: Rashmika and Vijay in Ranabaali

Ranabaali marks the first film for Rashmika and Vijay after their real-life marriage and their third collaboration overall. The film was announced on January 26, when Vijay shared the first glimpse on Instagram, confirming a theatrical release on September 11, 2026.

Set in 19th-century India, the film draws inspiration from real-life events during British rule between 1854 and 1878. The initial visuals hint at a dark chapter of colonial history, including large-scale violence, economic exploitation, and human loss.

Vijay Deverakonda plays Ranabaali, a fearless freedom fighter leading the rebellion, while Rashmika Mandanna portrays Jayamma, a pivotal character central to the film’s emotional core. Actor Arnold Vosloo will appear as the antagonist Sir Theodore Hector.