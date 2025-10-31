Advertisement
RASHMIKA MANDANNA

Rashmika Mandanna On Her First Solo Action Film, Mysaa: 'I Love Doing Action Cinema...'

Rashmika Mandanna opens up about her passion for action films as she takes the lead in her first solo action thriller, Mysaa.

Edited By: Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Oct 31, 2025, 07:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Rashmika Mandanna On Her First Solo Action Film, Mysaa: 'I Love Doing Action Cinema...'(file photo)

New Delhi: After delivering several blockbuster performances across languages, Rashmika Mandanna is all set to headline her first solo action film, Mysaa. The film has already generated massive buzz for being India’s first female-led Pan-India action movie. Known for her charm and versatility, Rashmika now takes on a fierce and physically demanding role that showcases her action like never before.

“I Love Doing Action Cinema”

In a recent conversation with Unformula Films, Rashmika opened up about her passion for high-octane roles. “I love doing action cinema, and I’m doing one right now. Mysaa,” she said. Her excitement has only added to the growing anticipation surrounding the project.

Diwali Surprise: Motion Poster Unveiled

To mark the festive season, the makers of Mysaa dropped a gripping motion poster featuring Rashmika in a commanding silhouette. The visual tease hints at a bold, intense narrative, setting the tone for what promises to be a cinematic spectacle.

Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna's Fierce Wild Avatar In And As Mysaa Is Here, Check Poster!

In the latest poster, Rashmika is seen in a never-before-seen avatar with blood streaks on her face, wild hair, and a sword held tightly in her grasp. The image exudes raw energy and determination, leaving fans eager to see more of her transformation for the role.

A Powerful Story Set in Tribal Lands

Directed by Rawindra Pulle and produced by Unformula Films, Mysaa is described as an emotional action thriller rooted in tribal lands. With breathtaking visuals, an intense storyline, and Rashmika’s commanding screen presence, the film is poised to redefine the genre for Indian cinema.

To keep the momentum going, the makers have announced that a special glimpse of Mysaa will be unveiled soon a Diwali treat for Rashmika’s fans across the globe. As the buzz intensifies, Mysaa is shaping up to be one of the most awaited cinematic experiences of the year.

About the Author
authorImg
Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor at Zee's entertainment desk. Ahana is your next-door film critic, who loves examining movies from two dimensions. She will also be the first to pick a story wit... Read more

