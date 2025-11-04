Advertisement
MYSAA

Rashmika Mandanna Promises 'It’ll Be Mad' While Responding To Fan About Mysaa

Rashmika Mandanna hints at an intense ride in her upcoming action film Mysaa, calling it “mad” in response to a fan.

Last Updated: Nov 04, 2025, 09:20 PM IST
Rashmika Mandanna Promises 'It’ll Be Mad' While Responding To Fan About Mysaa(Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Rashmika Mandanna is gearing up to headline her first solo action film, Mysaa. The project has already generated massive buzz for being India’s first female-led Pan-India action movie, promising to showcase a new side of the beloved actress. Known for her charm and versatility, Rashmika now steps into a fiercely physical role in high-octane action sequences.

Fans Excited Over Rashmika’s New Avatar

Mysaa has been making waves, thanks to Rashmika’s striking transformation and the film’s gripping premise. Recently, the makers unveiled a poster on Diwali, highlighting the actress in a bold action-packed avatar. Sporting untamed hair, a blood-streaked face, and a sword in hand, Rashmika radiates intensity and raw energy, instantly sparking fan excitement.

Also Read | Thama Trailer Out: Ayushmann Khurrana And Rashmika Mandanna Star In Bloody Love Story This Diwali - WATCH

Rashmika Shares Her Enthusiasm

The actress took to social media to interact with fans, replying to one who asked about updates on Mysaa. Rashmika wrote:

"Mysaa is going to be maaaaaaddddd! It's an out-and-out commercial film..It'll be mad!"

Her playful yet enthusiastic response has only heightened anticipation for the film.

Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna On Her First Solo Action Film, Mysaa: 'I Love Doing Action Cinema...'

Special Glimpse for Fans Coming Soon

Adding to the excitement, the makers have promised a special glimpse of the film as a treat for fans. Directed by Rawindra Pulle, Mysaa is described as an emotional action thriller set in tribal lands.

To celebrate the festive season, the team also released a motion poster, showcasing Rashmika in a commanding silhouette. The teaser hints at a bold and intense narrative, signalling a cinematic spectacle that could redefine female-led action films in India.

