Rashmika Mandanna’s birthday special: ‘Ranabaali’ makers unveil first glimpse of Jayamma in BTS video

New Delhi: Marking Rashmika Mandanna's birthday, the makers of 'Ranabaali' unveiled the first glimpse of her character 'Jayamma' through a specially curated behind-the-scenes (BTS) video, offering audiences an early look into the Telugu historical drama.

Shared on social media by the film's team on Sunday, the video captures Mandanna's transformation into Jayamma, blending candid on-set moments with glimpses of character development from the makeup room.

The BTS video opens with Mandanna greeting the crew before transitioning into sequences where she is seen working closely with the team on her look and character nuances. The footage highlights the preparation behind bringing Jayamma to life, hinting at a layered role in the upcoming period drama.

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Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali is backed by producers Y Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni under Mythri Movie Makers, in association with T-Series. The film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on September 11, 2026.

Apart from Mandanna, the film features Vijay Deverakonda in a lead role, marking another collaboration between the popular on-screen pair.

This movie marks Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's first project together since their marriage on February 26, 2026.

'Ranabaali also stars a strong ensemble cast, including international actor Arnold Vosloo, further adding to its global appeal.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in 'The Girlfriend' alongside Dheekshith Shetty, while Vijay Deverakonda recently appeared in 'Gowtam Tinnanuri's Kingdom.'