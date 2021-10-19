Rashmika Mandanna teases a smouldering look, raises temperature in a thigh-high slit evening blue gown - In pics

New Delhi: National crush Rashmika Mandanna was recently in news for topping the Forbes list for being the most influential South star. She took to her social media handles and uploaded lovely pictures.

The actress posed in a blue off-shoulder one-piece with a thigh slit. She gave an intense pose as she kept accessories to the bare minimum with only a ring. She also penned a meaningful caption to go with the image as she wrote: Being human - we are born with flaws and grow up with insecurities.. But there comes a moment when you realise that you are much bigger than what the world is telling you- you can be.. You are stronger, you are wiser, you are smarter.. When you realise this, you become unstoppable. The thing is, you allow other people to have power over you.. But your power can be yours and only yours, if you choose it to be.

You can live an extremely relaxed, happy life without any attachment.. But we need love, we need attention, we need attachments. We are only human and emotions are everything for us..What I am trying to say is- you are the owner of your life- of your heart and your emotions..Share them with only those who are worth it and choose wisely."

Rashmika Mandanna has two upcoming projects in Bollywood - Mission Majnu marking her debut in the Hindi film industry and Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. Other than that the actress also has a Pan-India film, Pushpa, alongside Allu Arjun.