Rashmika Mandanna turns 30: Fierce Mysaa poster unveiled on actress's birthday - SEE PIC

Mumbai: The makers of the upcoming film ‘Mysaa’ unveiled its new poster on Sunday. The monochrome poster features actress Rashmika Mandanna in a fierce and gritty avatar.

She appears bruised but still ready to give it her all in the new poster. The makers unveiled the poster on the 30th birthday of the actress. The gripping poster hints at a character that is bold, rugged, and unapologetically fierce, instantly raising anticipation for the film.

Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, “She ruled with charm…She conquered with grace… Now she’s coming with pure RAGE. Team #Mysaa wishes the ever-stunning @iamRashmika a blazing Happy Birthday. Get ready for her most explosive performance yet In cinemas 2026. #HappyBirthdayRashmika @rawindrapulle @jakes_bejoy @kshreyaas @unformulafilms #SaiGopa @AjaySaipureddy #AnilSaipureddy @srikanthsathi10 @ayeshamariam9 @TSeries @tseriessouth #RashmikaMandanna”.

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She ruled with charm…

She conquered with grace…



Now she’s coming with pure RAGE



Team #Mysaa wishes the ever-stunning @iamRashmika a blazing Happy Birthday



Get ready for her most explosive performance yet In cinemas 2026.#HappyBirthdayRashmika @rawindrapulle… pic.twitter.com/RNRU800dNg — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 5, 2026

Rashmika Mandanna impresses the audiences with a fierce, raw, and completely new avatar, while the powerful background score in the post further elevates the impact.

‘Mysaa’ is one of the most anticipated films of 2026, starring pan-India sensation Rashmika Mandanna. Known for her versatility and magnetic screen presence, Rashmika has consistently surprised audiences with her performances, and Mysaa looks no different. The film is expected to showcase her in a fierce, commanding role that could redefine her on-screen image.

Packed with high-energy action and amplified by Jakes Bejoy’s music, ‘Mysaa’ promises a thrilling cinematic ride, firmly positioning itself as one of the most anticipated films of the year.

Produced by Unformula Films and directed by Rawindra Pulle, Mysaa is an emotional action thriller set in tribal lands, promising powerful visuals, a gripping story, and Rashmika’s unforgettable performance.

Earlier, Rashmika Mandanna and her husband Vijay Deverakonda wrapped up a crucial schedule of their upcoming film 'Ranabaali’ at Rayalaseema. Mythri Movie Makers, the production house producing the film, took to its X timeline to make the announcement. It also released a video that showed the actors being accorded a warm welcome in the region.