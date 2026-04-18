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Rashmika Mandanna undergoes intense Bangkok stunt training for Mysaa

Rashmika Mandanna is undergoing rigorous stunt training in Bangkok for Mysaa, with a major action schedule in Kerala set to begin soon, according to sources.

|Last Updated: Apr 18, 2026, 07:06 PM IST|Source: IANS
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Rashmika Mandanna undergoes intense Bangkok stunt training for Mysaa(Image: Instagram)

Mumbai: Sources close to the unit of director Rawindra Pulle's eagerly awaited action thriller 'Mysaa', have now revealed that actress Rashmika Mandanna was training hard at an intensive stunt and combat bootcamp in Bangkok, Thailand for the film, and that the unit was to begin a 16-day action schedule in Kerala shortly 

Earlier on Saturday, director Rawindra Pulle had shared pictures of actress Rashmika Mandanna training hard in martial arts for his film 'Mysaa' on his Instagram page and had called her character as the "weapon" in "a war written in scars".

Now, sources in the unit have disclosed that the actress is training for over eight hours everyday for 'Mysaa' in Bangkok. 

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For the unaware, Rashmika plays a tribal Gond girl- a character that demands emotional vulnerability as much as physical ferocity -- in the film. 

With international action director Andy Long supervising the stunts, sources say the film is shaping up to set a new benchmark for female-led action in Indian cinema.

After being deeply moved by the script, Rashmika chose to rebuild herself physically and mentally for the role. Determined to deliver an action performance that feels raw and real, Rashmika has flown to Bangkok and immersed herself in an intensive stunt and combat bootcamp, say sources.

Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna receives dream bungalow ‘Serenity’ as a heartfelt gift from father on birthday: Report

Her daily routine there is nothing short of brutal, says a source, who adds that the actress is training for nearly eight hours every day, learning advanced stunt techniques, hand-to-hand combat, and high-speed action coordination under globally renowned experts. 

The team will soon begin a crucial 16-day action schedule in Kerala, and Rashmika’s ongoing training is tailored specifically for this demanding stretch.

The film, apart from Rashmika, also features Eshwari Rao, Guru Somasundaram, and Rao Ramesh in pivotal roles.

On the technical front, cinematography for the film is by Shreyaas P Krishna and music is by Jakes Bejoy. International stunt choreographer Andy Long is overseeing the action for this ambitious entertainer.

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