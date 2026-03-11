Advertisement
RANABAALI

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's FIRST film after marriage 'Ranabaali': Storyline, Great Famine of 1876 - all you need to know

Ranabaali is slated to release in theatres on September 11, 2026.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Mar 11, 2026, 11:34 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's FIRST film after marriage 'Ranabaali': Storyline, Great Famine of 1876 - all you need to knowPic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's first film together after marriage is going to be Ranabaali. The grand historical drama is directed by Rahul Sankrityan. In February around the couple's wedidng, the makers unveiled a glimpse of the lead stars. Vijay Deverakonda in a rugged, intense, and completely transformed avatar against the chilling backdrop of colonial India. Let's try to know more about this project.

Ranabaali Storyline, plot 

Set in the 19th century, Ranabaali is reportedly based on the real incidents that occurred between 1854 and 1878 and is being mounted as a grand pan-India spectacle. With striking visuals, film aims to deliver an epic tale of rebellion, justice, and revenge. 

As per several media reports, Ranabaali's plot is based at the backdrop of 'Great Indian Famine', which occurred from 1876 to 1878, when over 10 million people died from hunger.

The Great Famine took lives of more than 10 million Indians and exposed the brutal policies of the British Raj, which looted an estimated 45 trillion dollars from India. The movie sheds light on the unorganized rebellions that emerged in famine-stricken Rayalaseema.

Ranabaali cast

Rashmika Mandanna is called 'Jayamma' in the movie, adding emotional depth to the sweeping historical drama. Ranabaali marks Rashmika's reunion reunion with Vijay Deverakonda in a compelling narrative.

The film boasts a strong ensemble cast, including international actor Arnold Vosloo, further adding to its global appeal.

Ranabaali is slated to release in theatres on September 11, 2026.

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot in a private ceremony at ITC Mementos, Udaipur on February 26, 2026. The stunning couple wore traditional South Indian outfits, with intricate gold jewelry grabbing eyeballs. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

