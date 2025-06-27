New Delhi: Pan-India star Rashmika Mandanna enjoys a massive fan base across the nation - all thanks to her superhit filmogrpahy and versatile roles. After a very interesting first ook tease yesterday, Rashmika's upcoming Mysaa title and poster has been unveiled today. After Pushpa 2: The Rule, eh actress is ready with yet another Pan India film with Mysaa.

Mysaa First Poster

Produced by Unformula Films, Mysaa looks like a gritty tale of a woman, a warrior. And the poster is the definition of “never-seen-before” as the actress shows us a fierce side with her expression.

Taking to their social media, The production house posted, "Raised with grit. Relentless in will. She roars. Not to be heard, but to be feared. Presenting @rashmika_mandanna in her FIERCEST AVATAR in & as #MYSAA Directed by @rawindrapulle Produced by @unformulafilms A PAN INDIAN FILM O #RashmikaMandanna"

Rashmika, for her part, seems to be most excited about this project as she posted the title and look on her social media and jotted down the caption: I always try to give you something new... something different... something exciting...And this... This is one of those..A character l've never played before... a world I've never stepped into... and a version of me that even I hadn't met till now..It's fierce.. it's intense and it's extremely raw.. I am so nervous and super excited, I genuinely cannot wait for you to see what we're going to be creating..This is just the beginning..#Mysaa @unformulafilms @rawindrapulle

About Mysaa

The movie is an highly emotional action thriller dwelling into the interesting world of the Gond tribes.

While speaking about Mysaa, Rawindra Pulle, the director said, “Mysaa is a product of two years of hardwork. We wanted to get every detail of the world, the aesthetics, the characters and the story right. And now, we are ready to tell this story to the world,”.

Rashmika Mandanna's Upcoming Projects

Rashmika has an exciting lineup of projects ahead. She will share screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana in Maddock Films’ horror-comedy Thama. The much-awaited Pushpa 3 will see her reprising her iconic role of Srivalli. Additionally, Rashmika is diving into emotionally rich and diverse characters in The Girlfriend and Rainbow, further proving her range and dedication to taking on challenging, impactful roles across genres.