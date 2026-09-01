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Rashmika Mandanna's Mysaa release: When and where to watch female-led Pan-India movie

Mysaa release date: Rashmika plays a tribal Gond girl- a character that demands emotional vulnerability as much as physical ferocity -- in the film.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByRitika Handoo
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 01:37 PM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 01:37 PM IST
Rashmika Mandanna's Mysaa release: When and where to watch female-led Pan-India movie
Image Credit: Movie Poster

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Rashmika Mandanna's Mysaa release: When and where to watch female-led Pan-India movie
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