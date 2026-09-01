New Delhi: Touted as one of the first female-led pan-India movies in India, Mysaa will witness Rashmika Mandanna in her most intense avatar ever. The audiences are excited after the buzz created through multiple look posters dropped by the makers. And now, its release date has been locked.
One of the most anticipated films of 2026, Mysaa is headlined by Rashmika, who is set to explore a bold and powerful avatar, promising to showcase her in a never-seen-before light and potentially redefine her on-screen persona.
Arriving on November 27, 2026 - Mysaa is a fierce actioner, riding high on the female star power, presented on a massive scale. Taking to her social media, the makers shared an intense glimpse of her role from the film while announcing the release date and captioned it:
Resilient by nature.
Fearless by choice.
Unbreakable by spirit.
Get ready to experience the world of #MYSAA with #RashmikaMandanna like never before.
IN CINEMAS WORLDWIDE ON 27.11.26
@rashmika_mandanna @rawindrapulle @jakes_bejoy @shreyaas_krishna @jaikastunts @unformulafilms @veerasaigopa @ajay.saipureddy #AnilSaipureddy @srikanthsathi @aayeshaa.mariam @tseries.official @tseriessouthofficial
Produced by Unformula Films and directed by Rawindra Pulle, Mysaa is an emotional action thriller set in tribal lands, promising powerful visuals and a gripping story. Sources close to the unit had told IANS earlier that stunt master Kecha Khampakdi had choreographed some high voltage action sequences for this film which were shot in this schedule. Rashmika is believed to have performed some high intensity action sequences during this schedule along with key actors in the film.
IANS had reported earlier that the actress had been training hard at an intensive stunt and combat bootcamp in Bangkok, Thailand to perform in the sequences that were to be filmed during this action schedule.
Sources in the unit had disclosed that the actress had trained for over eight hours everyday For 'Mysaa' in Bangkok.
For the unaware, Rashmika plays a tribal Gond girl- a character that demands emotional vulnerability as much as physical ferocity -- in the film.
(With IANS inputs)
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