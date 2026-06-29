Mysaa, India's first female-led pan-India film, continues to generate buzz as anticipation builds around Rashmika Mandanna's most intense role to date. Positioned as one of the biggest releases of 2026, the emotional action thriller has already captured audience attention with its striking first-look posters, promising a powerful cinematic experience.
Headlined by Rashmika Mandanna, Mysaa is being touted as a first-of-its-kind female-led pan-India action thriller. The actress is set to portray one of the fiercest and most transformative characters of her career, with fans eagerly awaiting every update from the film's production.
Keeping the excitement alive, the makers recently shared a light-hearted behind-the-scenes moment from the shoot on social media. The candid image features the film's cinematographer's back covered with muddy handprints, signed by Rashmika herself.
Adding a playful twist to the post, the team captioned it, "The blood marks are on their way," hinting at the film's gritty action sequences. They further joked, "We should have also mixed some blood and umber powder in this beautiful art of mine! Next time for sure!"
The makers shared the post with the caption:
"Signed by MYSAA @rashmika_mandanna. The blood marks are on their way. We should have also mixed some blood and umber powder in this beautiful art of mine! Next time for sure!"
Produced by Unformula Films and directed by Rawindra Pulle, Mysaa is set against the backdrop of tribal lands and promises a compelling blend of emotion, action, and striking visuals. With Rashmika Mandanna leading the film, Mysaa is shaping up to be one of the most eagerly awaited pan-India releases of 2026, with audiences looking forward to witnessing the actress in what is expected to be one of the defining performances of her career.
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