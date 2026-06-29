Produced by Unformula Films and directed by Rawindra Pulle, Mysaa is set against the backdrop of tribal lands and promises a compelling blend of emotion, action, and striking visuals. With Rashmika Mandanna leading the film, Mysaa is shaping up to be one of the most eagerly awaited pan-India releases of 2026, with audiences looking forward to witnessing the actress in what is expected to be one of the defining performances of her career.