trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2689395
NewsEntertainmentRegional
TIGER NAGESWARA RAO

Ravi Teja And Nupur Sanon's Telugu Crime-Drama Tiger Nageswara Rao Gets A Release Date

Directed by Vamsee, Tiger Nageswara Rao stars an ensemble star cast, including Ravi Teja, Nupur Sanon, Anupam Kher, Murali Sharma, Gayatri Bharadwaj in pivotal roles.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2023, 09:06 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ravi Teja And Nupur Sanon's Telugu Crime-Drama Tiger Nageswara Rao Gets A Release Date Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: OTT giant Prime Video announced the streaming premiere of Telugu film Tiger Nageswara Rao, starring Ravi Teja in a power-packed lead role. Directed by Vamsee, the action-drama features  Nupur Sanon, Anupam Kher, Murali Sharma, and Gayatri Bharadwaj in pivotal roles. The film is set to premiere on Prime Video in Telugu, and will also be available in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on November 17. 

Set in the 70’s, this action-crime-drama follows the journey of Tiger Nageswara Rao, a thief who dominates the realm of terror in Stuartpuram and masterminds a series of henious heists. 

Presented through the perspective of a vigilant police officer, it beautifully weaves a narrative that blends crime and redemption into the story. Tiger Nageswara Rao will take you on a roller-coaster of emotions, oscillating between the dark alleys of crime and the redeeming light of heroism, making it a compelling watch. The film is headlined by the versatile actor, Ravi Teja and is ably support by Anupam Kher who plays the role of an IB Officer - Raghavendra Rajput. 

Actor Ravi Teja shared, “I am excited that Tiger Nageswar Rao will now be available for a worldwide audience, thanks to the reach of Prime Video. It was challenging, yet exciting to essay this complex character who is split between his morals and the crimes he commits, and I am so grateful for the love which my fans and audiences have showered on the film, and my character.” 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Shameful scandal' of Khattar government?
DNA Video
DNA: Where is biggest problem in Uttarkashi Tunnel rescue operation?
DNA Video
DNA: How did youth start falling into the trap of diabetes?
DNA Video
DNA: What is Israel's Operation Al-Shifa?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for pollution due to firecrackers in Delhi?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Sleeper bus banned in the world, why not in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report from Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report from Ram Mandir on Diwali
DNA Video
DNA: Do green crackers not cause pollution?
DNA Video
DNA test of adulterated mawa being sold in the market