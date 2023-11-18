New Delhi: OTT giant Prime Video announced the streaming premiere of Telugu film Tiger Nageswara Rao, starring Ravi Teja in a power-packed lead role. Directed by Vamsee, the action-drama features Nupur Sanon, Anupam Kher, Murali Sharma, and Gayatri Bharadwaj in pivotal roles. The film is set to premiere on Prime Video in Telugu, and will also be available in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on November 17.

Set in the 70’s, this action-crime-drama follows the journey of Tiger Nageswara Rao, a thief who dominates the realm of terror in Stuartpuram and masterminds a series of henious heists.

Presented through the perspective of a vigilant police officer, it beautifully weaves a narrative that blends crime and redemption into the story. Tiger Nageswara Rao will take you on a roller-coaster of emotions, oscillating between the dark alleys of crime and the redeeming light of heroism, making it a compelling watch. The film is headlined by the versatile actor, Ravi Teja and is ably support by Anupam Kher who plays the role of an IB Officer - Raghavendra Rajput.

Actor Ravi Teja shared, “I am excited that Tiger Nageswar Rao will now be available for a worldwide audience, thanks to the reach of Prime Video. It was challenging, yet exciting to essay this complex character who is split between his morals and the crimes he commits, and I am so grateful for the love which my fans and audiences have showered on the film, and my character.”