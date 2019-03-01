Release date of Dear Comrade to be announced soon

Attention, fans of Vijay Deverakonda! Here is an interesting update on his upcoming film 'Dear Comrade'. The shooting of the film is underway at a brisk pace in and around Hyderabad. As per the latest reports, the first look and release date of the movie will be announced soon. After the release of Taxiwala, Vijay has focused more on Dear Comrade and also on his yet to be titled Kranthi Madhav directorial. During the promotions of Taxiwala itself, Vijay said that he wants to take a break from back to back releases as he thinks that it is affecting his mental peace a lot.

Dear Comrade is being directed by Bharat Kamma and Vijay will be seen playing a student’s leader and the shooting also took place in Kakinada as well. Rashmika Mandanna is playing the leading lady in this film and this is the second time she will be seen next to Vijay Deverakonda. The duo has become a hit pair after Geetha Govindam and their fans are happy to see them together once again.

The makers have said that the film is going to be an action-oriented one and it will also have Shruthi Ramachandran in a pivotal role. It is said that the director has dealt very carefully with the subject as it is an action-packed one.

The film is bankrolled by Yash Rangineni under Mythri Movie Makers banner. The banner has recently made films like Rangasthalam, Amar Akbar Anthony, Savysachi, Janatha Garage and many other blockbuster films.

Music for Dear Comrade will be composed by Justin Prabhakaran and Sujith Sarang is cranking the camera.