Retro Box Office Collection Day 1: Suriya Starrer Hits Theatres With Strong Opening, Outperforms ‘HIT 3’ At Box Office

New Delhi: Retro, starring Suriya and Pooja Hegde, made its theatrical debut on Thursday, May 1, and is off to a promising start at the box office. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the Tamil-language film released alongside two major competitors—Nani’s HIT 3 and Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2.

According to early estimates from Sacnilk, Retro is expected to earn approximately Rs 19.25 crore on its opening day. While slightly below Suriya’s previous release Kanguva, which opened to ₹22 crore, the film still marks a strong debut, especially in comparison to HIT 3, which has so far collected Rs 19 crore.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 has also shown remarkable box office strength, reportedly earning around Rs 19.25 crore across all languages on its opening day, putting it neck-and-neck with Retro in the race for the top spot.

Retro brings together an eclectic mix of romance, comedy, and high-octane action, showcasing the creative vision of Karthik Subbaraj, who serves as both writer and director. This project marks Subbaraj’s first collaboration with Suriya. The film is jointly produced by Stone Bench Creations and Suriya’s own production house, 2D Entertainment.

The ensemble cast also includes Jayaram, Joju George, Karunakaran, Nassar, and Prakash Raj, with a special cameo appearance by Shriya Saran. With positive word of mouth and strong initial figures, Retro is poised to have a successful run in the days ahead.