Retro Trailer OUT: Suriya And Pooja Hegde Revive 90s Romance In Gritty Gangster Drama- WATCH

New Delhi: The trailer of Retro, one of the most awaited films of the year, has finally dropped — and it brings with it a whirlwind of emotions, stylized action, and a heavy dose of 90s nostalgia. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film stars powerhouse performer Suriya and the elegant Pooja Hegde in lead roles, promising a gripping mix of love and violence.

The recently released trailer offers glimpses into Suriya’s character, who embarks on a ruthless rampage, fighting off enemies in intense action sequences. Pooja Hegde steps into the shoes of his love interest, and her on-screen portrayal in Retro seems to go beyond mere romance. She brings a unique sense of love and dedication, adding depth and an emotional arc to the plot.

Throughout the trailer, Pooja Hegde’s character requests her lover to leave behind the menace and violence. However, things do not go as planned. Instead, Suriya falls deeper into violence, adding tension and heartbreak to their on-screen equation and the plot.

In each frame, Pooja Hegde maintains a strong stance alongside Suriya and lets her emotional growth speak volumes. Be it showcasing romantic expressions, vulnerabilities, or letting go, Pooja Hegde justifies the role by displaying her emotional graph. As soon as the trailer was unveiled, Pooja’s fans expressed excitement to see her in a different avatar.

Retro is slated to hit theatres on May 1, and expectations are running high for this genre-blending entertainer.

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde is keeping busy beyond Retro. The actress is also set to charm audiences in the upcoming Bollywood rom-com Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, where she stars opposite Varun Dhawan. Directed by veteran filmmaker David Dhawan, the film has gone on floors and is expected to hit cinemas later this year.