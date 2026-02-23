Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3019948https://zeenews.india.com/regional/rishab-shetty-begins-jai-hanuman-shooting-with-grand-muhurat-puja-in-hampi-3019948.html
NewsEntertainmentRegionalRishab Shetty begins ‘Jai Hanuman’ shooting with grand muhurat puja in Hampi
JAI HANUMAN

Rishab Shetty begins ‘Jai Hanuman’ shooting with grand muhurat puja in Hampi

‘Jai Hanuman’ is positioned as a mythological action sequel to the 2024 hit ‘Hanu- Man’

|Last Updated: Feb 23, 2026, 11:45 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Rishab Shetty begins ‘Jai Hanuman’ shooting with grand muhurat puja in Hampi(Source: @rishabshettyofficial/Instagram)

Hampi: Actor-director Rishab Shetty has officially commenced work on his much-anticipated mythological drama 'Jai Hanuman'.

The project was formally launched with a grand muhurat puja on February 22, 2026, at Anjanadri Betta in Hampi, a site revered as the birthplace of Lord Hanuman.

The makers shared the update on their official social media handles, announcing the auspicious beginning of the mythological action film.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The caption read, "#JaiHanuman begins with the divine blessings of Lord Hanuman. The film commenced with an auspicious pooja ceremony at Anjanadri Betta near Hampi - the sacred birthplace of Lord Hanuman."

A one-minute video accompanying the announcement captured the spiritual ceremony set against the scenic rocky hills of Hampi. The visuals featured the cast and team dressed in traditional attire, offering prayers and participating in rituals. Director Prasanth Varma and Rishab Shetty were seen leading the ceremony, with Bhushan Kumar also present.

'Jai Hanuman' is positioned as a mythological action sequel to the 2024 hit 'Hanu-Man' and marks a major instalment in the expanding Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU). Rishab Shetty will portray the titular character, Lord Hanuman, in the film.

The project has generated considerable buzz since its announcement on the occasion of the Pran Pratishtha of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

Presented by Bhushan Kumar, the film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers in collaboration with T-Series. Producers Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar are backing the project, which is mounted as a high-budget pan-India venture.

Music for the film will be composed by Academy Award-winning composer M. M. Keeravani.

Actor Teja Sajja, who starred in the predecessor 'Hanu-Man', was present at the launch ceremony.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

India Israel ties
India-Israel ties in focus: PM Modi’s message to Netanyahu before key talks
girls backpacks
Stylish Bags for Girls: Best Backpacks for School & Travel
Italian Food
Italian Cuisine Beginner Guide: Dishes That Make You Feel Like a Chef
India vs South Africa
Proteas Power: South Africa end India’s 12-match T20 World Cup winning streak
women jackets
Women’s Jackets for Style & Comfort
Wireless earbuds
Wireless Earbuds That Deliver Power & Performance
pakistan airstrikes in afghanistan
India slams Pakistan airstrikes; backs Afghanistan sovereignty
formal shirts
Formal Shirts Every Man Needs
formal shirts
Best Formal Shirts for Men That Define Confidence
India vs South Africa
T20 World Cup 2026: Miller, Jansen star as S Africa thrash India by 76 runs