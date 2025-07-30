Rishab Shetty Joins Forces With Director Ashwin Gangaraju For Upcoming Period Drama

Chennai: Well known production house Sithara Entertainment on Wednesday announced that popular Kannada director and actor Rishab Shetty, best known for his pan Indian film Kantara, will play the lead in its next Telugu film, which is to be directed by Ashwin Gangaraju.

The film, which is to be produced by Sithara Entertainment in association with Fortune Four Cinemas, is tentatively being referred to as Sithara Entertaiments Production Number 36.

Taking to its X timeline, Sithara Entertainment said, "Not all Rebels are forged in Battle. Some are chosen by Destiny And this is that story of a Rebel. Proudly announcing @SitharaEnts Production No.36 with the versatile and dynamic @shetty_rishab garu. Directed by @AshwinGangaraju. Produced by @vamsi84and #SaiSoujanya @Fortune4Cinemas #SrikaraStudios."

Sithara Entertainment's announcement comes just a day before the release of its much awaited explosive action entertainer Kingdom, featuring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead.

The project announcement poster of the new film that was shared by the production house gives the impression that this will be a period film and that it will be high on action.

The poster, which has the caption "The land burned a rebel rose", shows a cannon surrounded by bayonets aiming for an army on the other side. The fact that the makers have already announced that this will be the tale of a rebel has sparked off speculation that this will be a historical film set in 18th century in Bengal.

For Rishab Shetty, this will be a significant film as it will mark his debut in Telugu. Shooting for Shetty's eagerly awaited Kantara:Chapter 1, the prequel to the immensely popular pan Indian blockbuster Kantara, has already been wrapped.

It may be recalled that only 10 days ago, Hombale Films, the production house producing Kantara:Chapter 1, had announced that they had wrapped up the film and had also released a glimpse video. The production house had then said, "Wrap Up… The Journey Begins. Presenting #WorldOfKantara ~ A Glimpse into the making. #KantaraChapter1 has been a divine journey, deeply rooted in our culture, brought to life with unwavering dedication, relentless hard work, and incredible team spirit. Can’t wait to see you all in theatres on October 2nd, as this legendary tale unfolds on big screens worldwide."

For those unaware, director Ashwin Gangaraju is best known for having made the Telugu film Aakashavaani, featuring Samuthirakani, Vinay Varma and Teja Kakumanu in the lead. The film, which was originally scheduled for a theatrical release, had to be released on OTT due to the Covid pandemic.