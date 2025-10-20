Rishab Shetty Offers Prayers At Kashi Vishwanath In Spiritual Gesture After Kantara’s Record-Breaking Success

New Delhi: Following the phenomenal success of Kantara: Chapter 1, actor-director Rishab Shetty undertook a deeply spiritual journey to Varanasi, one of India’s holiest cities. In a gesture of gratitude and reverence, Shetty visited the revered Kashi Vishwanath Temple to offer prayers and later took part in the spiritually uplifting Ganga Aarti on the ghats of the sacred Ganges.

Draped in traditional attire, the filmmaker was seen humbly joining devotees in seeking blessings.

Kantara Becomes a Box Office Sensation

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Kantara: Chapter 1 has quickly risen to become one of the biggest cinematic phenomena of the year. Within just 16 days of its release, the film amassed an astonishing Rs 717 crore in worldwide collections, firmly establishing its position as a box office juggernaut.

Reflecting on the film’s massive reception, Rishab Shetty attributed the success not only to the hard work of his team but also to divine intervention and the emotional connection audiences have felt.

Rishab Shetty Opens up on Kantara Process

At a press event in Delhi, Rishab Shetty opened up on the exhaustive process of creating the film’s large-scale sequences, "Hum dono baat kar rahe the, humko ye itna bada sequence hoga, ki technically itna effort, physically, emotionally and bhout sara effort, jo uske baare me socha toh, dar jate the shyd hum, lekin as a team, sbka jo contribution tha, and hum abhi soch bhi nhi sakte and even after shoot, bhout saare VFX the, and sbke saath, lekin jo last me final copy jo kar rahe the, uss samaya literally it was hectic, like 23 hours, kbhi kbhi 36 hours, kbhi kbhi 48 hours, soye nhi hum log, kaise karte hai yeh hum sochte nhi hai, ye karna hai that's it, vo rakh ke hum saare team aage badhe hai and finally we achieved it as a whole team."

Celebrated for Cultural Richness and Cinematic Excellence

Kantara has been widely praised for its gripping narrative, cultural richness, and breathtaking visual appeal. With a talented creative team including music director B. Ajaneesh Loknath, cinematographer Arvind Kashyap, and production designer Vinesh Banglan, the film stands as one of the most ambitious and visually striking productions of the year.

Released on October 2, Kantara: Chapter 1 was simultaneously launched in seven languages - Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English.