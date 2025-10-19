Rishab Shetty Offers Prayers At Rameswaram Temple After Kantara: Chapter 1 Success

New Delhi: Rishab Shetty, who is currently enjoying the success of his recently released film Kantara Chapter 1, visited the sacred Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram to seek divine blessings.

Draped in a traditional red kurta, Shetty was seen performing rituals at the ancient shrine, marking a spiritual pause amid the overwhelming response to the film’s release. The visit comes just weeks after Kantara: Chapter 1, a prequel to the 2022 cult hit Kantara, hit theatres to massive acclaim.

Rishab Shetty Visits Sacred Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple

Hombale Films, the production house behind the Kantara franchise, took to Instagram to share a reel of the temple visit. In the post, they wrote:

“At the holy shrine of Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple, Rameswaram

@rishabshettyofficial sought divine blessings following the overwhelming success of #BlockbusterKantara



Celebrate this Deepavali with #KantaraChapter1, running successfully in cinemas near you!”

About Kantara: Chapter 1

Set in the 4th Century AD, Kantara: Chapter 1 explores the mythological roots of the land of Kantara, delving into its spiritual essence, ancient conflicts, and divine interventions. The film weaves folklore, faith, and mysticism into a narrative that expands the cinematic universe of the original.

Kantara: Chapter 1 is written, directed, and headlined by Rishab Shetty. The film features a stellar cast including Sapthami Gowda, Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, PD Satish Chandra, and Prakash Thuminad.

The visual storytelling is powered by cinematographer Arvind S. Kashyap, while composer B. Ajaneesh Loknath returns with a soul-stirring soundtrack that enhances the film’s mythic tone, both instrumental in shaping the film's immersive world.

Released worldwide on October 2, 2025, Kantara: Chapter 1 continues to captivate audiences and cement Rishab Shetty’s reputation as a visionary filmmaker deeply rooted in cultural storytelling.