RISHAB SHETTY

Rishab Shetty Offers Prayers At Rameswaram Temple After Kantara: Chapter 1 Success

Riding high on the success of Kantara: Chapter 1, Rishab Shetty visited Rameswaram's Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple to offer prayers and express gratitude.

Edited By: Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Oct 19, 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Rishab Shetty Offers Prayers At Rameswaram Temple After Kantara: Chapter 1 Success(Image: @hombalefilms/Instagram)

New Delhi: Rishab Shetty, who is currently enjoying the success of his recently released film Kantara Chapter 1,  visited the sacred Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram to seek divine blessings. 

Draped in a traditional red kurta, Shetty was seen performing rituals at the ancient shrine, marking a spiritual pause amid the overwhelming response to the film’s release. The visit comes just weeks after Kantara: Chapter 1, a prequel to the 2022 cult hit Kantara, hit theatres to massive acclaim.

Also Read | Rishab Shetty Injured During ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’, Reveals Shooting Climax With Swollen Leg

Rishab Shetty Visits Sacred Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple 

Hombale Films, the production house behind the Kantara franchise, took to Instagram to share a reel of the temple visit. In the post, they wrote:

“At the holy shrine of Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple, Rameswaram
@rishabshettyofficial sought divine blessings following the overwhelming success of #BlockbusterKantara

Celebrate this Deepavali with #KantaraChapter1, running successfully in cinemas near you!”

Watch the reel here:

About Kantara: Chapter 1

Set in the 4th Century AD, Kantara: Chapter 1 explores the mythological roots of the land of Kantara, delving into its spiritual essence, ancient conflicts, and divine interventions. The film weaves folklore, faith, and mysticism into a narrative that expands the cinematic universe of the original.

Kantara: Chapter 1 is written, directed, and headlined by Rishab Shetty. The film features a stellar cast including Sapthami Gowda, Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, PD Satish Chandra, and Prakash Thuminad.

Also Read | Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty Film Roars Past Rs 717.50 Cr!

The visual storytelling is powered by cinematographer Arvind S. Kashyap, while composer B. Ajaneesh Loknath returns with a soul-stirring soundtrack that enhances the film’s mythic tone, both instrumental in shaping the film's immersive world.

Released worldwide on October 2, 2025, Kantara: Chapter 1 continues to captivate audiences and cement Rishab Shetty’s reputation as a visionary filmmaker deeply rooted in cultural storytelling.

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor at Zee's entertainment desk.

