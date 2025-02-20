Rishab Shetty’s Powerful FIRST Look In 'The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj' Unveiled

Mumbai: Rishab Shetty leads the upcoming historical film The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The makers have finally revealed its first poster on the film’s official X account.

The first look captures Shetty as the legendary Maratha ruler, exuding power, devotion, and bravery.

Have A Look At The Post:

Along with the poster, the makers included a caption that read, "Jai Bhavani! Jai Shivaji! Har Har Mahadev!!

On the 395th birth anniversary of the greatest warrior king, #ThePrideOfBharat #ChhatrapatiShivajiMaharaj, we proudly present the first look, showcasing the strength and devotion of the legendary king who changed the destiny of the entire continent. It's a supreme honor to bring his extraordinary saga of bravery, honor, and Swarajya to life with an exceptional team. Conquering cinemas worldwide on January 21, 2027!"

Rishab Shetty, in a statement shared by the film's team, spoke about his feelings regarding the role, saying, "On the sacred birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, my heart swells with honor and responsibility. He was not just a warrior but the soul of Swarajya--a beacon of courage, wisdom, and devotion. To embody his spirit on screen is a divine calling, a journey that humbles me beyond words. I hope to do justice to his unparalleled legacy and make every Indian feel the fire of his undying valor.", as per ANI reports.

Along with this Shetty has more projects lined up. He will portray Lord Hanuman in Prashanth Varma's Jai Hanuman, the sequel to HanuMan. Additionally, he is directing and starring in 'Kantara: Chapter 1', set to release on October 2, 2025.

The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is set to release worldwide on January 21, 2027.

