Rishab Shetty Set To Replace Mohanlal In Randamoozham? All You Need To Know About MT Vasudevan Nair’s Epic Adaptation: Reports

New Delhi: The late M. T. Vasudevan Nair, the legendary writer and filmmaker of Malayalam cinema, had long envisioned adapting his epic novel Randamoozham for the big screen. Following the veteran author’s passing, the long-anticipated project is now reportedly moving forward toward a film adaptation. However, as per a report by Mathrubhumi, superstar Mohanlal will no longer portray Bheema, with the same reports linking Rishab Shetty to taking over the role.

Rishab Shetty To Replace Mohanlal?

Kannada actor and filmmaker Rishab Shetty is likely to direct 'Randamoozham'. Reportedly, MT Vasudevan Nair's family say that early talks had already happened. These discussions took place around one and a half years ago. It is said that MT himself showed interest and took the first step to talk to Rishab Shetty. An official announcement is expected sometime this year.

Ashwathi Nair Confirms Revival of Randamoozham

After MT Vasudevan Nair's demise, the legend's daughter and popular dancer, Ashwathi Nair, had confirmed that she is planning to revive the project. Even though it was rumoured that Priyadarshan or actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran might step in to direct the film, it was later revealed to be false. Now, the grapevine suggests that Kantara star Rishab Shetty come on board to direct Randamoozham.

Ashwathi Nair Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Father

Earlier, M. T. Vasudevan Nair’s daughter, Ashwathi, took to social media to remember her father. Sharing a post on Instagram, she captioned it, "Hope to see you again. “here, there, or somewhere else”

"Emtee was a true countryman. His were the feelings of the common man. He was honest with all of their feelings. When they read Appunni, Velayudhankutty, Vimala, everyone thought it was him. Vimala in the snow is thinking. 'They will not come' Not just saying it will come. 'Will not come' is the confirmation of coming.

MT spoke to the plight of orphans, the grieved, the oppressed, the helpless and the isolated. Average Malayalees are the ones who carry the lonely depression of losses like there is no one to wait for me, no one is coming to see me. MT wrote while standing close to their depressions. MT told us 'will grow, will grow big, hand will have good strength'. MT expressed hope that he will fight his problems and win and that new wind and light will come," she continued.

She added that a year after M. T.’s passing, Koodalloor, like a waiting mother and all of Malayalam still awaits his return as a guiding light for its people.

"To the storyteller of Nila, bow!" she concluded.