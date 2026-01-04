Rishab Shetty Unveils Hindi Trailer Of Aadi Saikumar’s ‘Shambhala’; Film Set For January 9 Release

New Delhi: The mystical thriller Shambhala: A Mystical World, starring Aadi Saikumar and directed by Ugandhar Muni, continues its impressive run after emerging as a major box-office success in Telugu. Riding high on strong word-of-mouth and commercial performance, the film is now gearing up for its Hindi theatrical release on January 9, targeting audiences across North India.

Released on December 25 (Christmas), Shambhala opened to unanimously positive reviews and has maintained steady box-office momentum well into its second week. The film has reportedly generated substantial profits through both theatrical collections and non-theatrical rights.

Adding to the buzz, actor-director Rishab Shetty, fresh off the massive success of Kantara, unveiled the Hindi trailer of the film. Sharing the trailer on X (formerly Twitter), Shetty wrote,

“After a grand successful Telugu release, #Shambhala releasing in Hindi on 9th Jan’26. Unveiling the Hindi trailer. All the best to Aadi Saikumar and the entire team.”

The Hindi trailer opens with a dramatic cosmic event—a comet crashing near a spiritually rooted village. From the impact site emerges a mysterious stone believed to hold the power to control the five elements of nature. The story then introduces a geo-scientist and rational thinker who attempts to decode the unexplained phenomena, setting the stage for an intense clash between science and ancient belief systems.

Blending mythology, devotion, and suspense, the trailer creates a dense atmospheric world, amplified by striking visuals and a powerful voiceover. Director Ugandhar Muni’s strong grip over mood and narrative is evident, promising a visually immersive and thematically layered cinematic experience.

Cast & Performances

Aadi Saikumar is seen in a striking new avatar, with early reactions suggesting one of the most compelling performances of his career. The film also stars Archana Iyer, Swasika, Ravi Varma, Madhunandan, and Siva Karthik in pivotal roles.

On the technical front, Shambhala boasts impressive production values. JK Murthy’s elaborate art direction, Praveen K Bangari’s evocative cinematography, and Sricharan Pakala’s haunting background score collectively enhance the film’s mystical tone and immersive world-building. Editing is handled by Shravan Katikaneni, while the music is also composed by Sricharan Pakala.

Box Office Performance

According to Sacnilk, Shambhala opened at Rs 1.65 crore on Day 1. While collections dipped slightly on Friday, the film saw gradual improvement over the weekend, peaking at Rs 1.4 crore on Sunday. After fluctuations during the weekdays, the film closed its first week with a net collection of ₹9.7 crore in India. A notable spike occurred on Day 8, when the film earned Rs 2.25 crore. As of Day 11 (Sunday), Shambhala stands at a total India net collection of Rs 11.62 crore.

The film is produced by Mahidhar Reddy and Rajashekar Annabhimoju under the banner Shining Pictures.

With strong box-office credentials, positive audience response, and an intriguing Hindi trailer now out, Shambhala: A Mystical World appears well-positioned for a promising run in the Hindi market.