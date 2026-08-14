/Rishika Singh SLAMS Yash, calls him 'absolute monkey' over bold scenes and portrayal of women in 'Toxic'

Kannada actress Rishika Singh has strongly criticised superstar Yash and the makers of his upcoming film Toxic, raising sharp objections over the portrayal of women and explicit scenes featured in the film's promotional content.
In a video shared on her social media handles, Rishika expressed deep disappointment over certain imagery, including intimate sequences and a scene where Yash appears nude, sparking a major online debate.
Addressing the KGF star directly in her Instagram video, Rishika questioned his decision to participate in such bold sequences, stating that while "beauty is what truly suits a woman, respect is what truly suits a man."
"Why did you have to drop your pants like that, you absolute monkey? You have a wife waiting at home, so what’s the need for flirting with actresses?" she remarked in the clip.
She further added that she does not support what she termed as Yash’s "new business" and questioned his choice of roles despite having women in his own family. Issuing a stern warning, Rishika urged the actor to show women proper respect, adding that failure to do so could lead to severe backlash from the state, warning that "we will make you vacate Karnataka."
Rishika also turned her attention to the casting and depiction of the film's female leads, particularly Bollywood actress Kiara Advani.
"Why was Kiara Advani brought from Bollywood to be portrayed in such a manner?" Rishika asked, urging fans to reflect on how they would feel if their own family members were depicted similarly in the entertainment industry.
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Clarifying her stance, the actress noted that her critique was focused specifically on the on-screen portrayal and narrative choices in the film, rather than director Geetu Mohandas or her broader creative vision.
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups is an action-thriller starring Yash alongside an ensemble cast featuring Kiara Advani. After experiencing multiple production delays, the highly anticipated film is slated to hit theatres on August 26, 2026.
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