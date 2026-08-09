/Riteish Deshmukh praises Bayangi: Palaychi Nahi, Talaychi, calls Marathi supernatural comedy ‘awesome’

Bayangi: Palaychi Nahi, Talaychi is an upcoming Marathi-language supernatural comedy thriller that is inspired by one of Konkan’s most haunting folktales. While the story looks immensely engaging and entertaining, the film brings together a talented team, promising a rollercoaster ride like never before.
Fans have expressed their excitement after the announcement and Riteish Deshmukh was among the first to extend his wishes to the team while praising the film. Taking to his social media, Riteish Deshmukh shared the announcement poster and wrote: "Best wishes to the entire team !!! This looks awesome!!! Congratulations @theviralfever @ameyzone round of you @abhayraut"
With its intriguing premise, quirky humour, and supernatural folklore at its core, the film promises to be an engaging and highly entertaining watch.
As per folk legend, Bayangi is a supernatural folklore entity from the Konkan region of India, believed to be a spirit trapped inside a coconut that can bring wealth and make wishes come true, but always demands a terrifying price. The film is produced by The Viral Fever (TVF) Motion Pictures. Announced in August 2026, this project marks TVF's official debut into Marathi cinema.
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