Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /Regional
  • /Riteish Deshmukh praises Bayangi: Palaychi Nahi, Talaychi, calls Marathi supernatural comedy ‘awesome’

Riteish Deshmukh praises Bayangi: Palaychi Nahi, Talaychi, calls Marathi supernatural comedy ‘awesome’

Riteish Deshmukh has extended his best wishes to Bayangi: Palaychi Nahi, Talaychi, an upcoming Marathi supernatural comedy thriller inspired by a haunting Konkan folklore.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 09, 2026, 05:44 PM IST|Updated: Aug 09, 2026, 05:44 PM IST
Riteish Deshmukh praises Bayangi: Palaychi Nahi, Talaychi, calls Marathi supernatural comedy ‘awesome’
Image Credit: Instagram

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Riteish Deshmukh praises Bayangi: Palaychi Nahi, Talaychi, calls Marathi supernatural comedy ‘awesome’
2
3
4
5