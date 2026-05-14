Rohit Saraf joins Mahakali, the next chapter after Hanu-Man: All you need to know

New Delhi: Filmmaker Prasanth Varma's upcoming - Mahakali, the next chapter from the world of Hanu-Man is back in news. Actor Rohit Saraf has joined the cast and recently completed he shooting for the film in Hyderabad, marking a significant new arc in its expanding narrative.

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Mahakali cast update

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With Rohit Saraf’s addition, the film strengthens its ensemble star cast. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna and Bhoomi Shetty in pivotal roles, with their first looks already generating intrigue for their striking and intense visual appeal.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to X ( formerly called Twitter) and shared the development with netizens. He wrote: FROM THE UNIVERSE OF 'HANU-MAN': ROHIT SARAF JOINS THE CAST OF 'MAHAKALI'... #RohitSaraf comes on board for #Mahakali, the next chapter in the #PVCU. The actor recently wrapped an extensive shooting schedule for the film in #Hyderabad. The film also features #AkshayeKhanna, #BhoomiShetty, and several other prominent actors in pivotal roles. Written, conceptualised, and created by #PrasanthVarma, #Mahakali is produced by RK Duggal and Riwaz Duggal [RKD Studios].

FROM THE UNIVERSE OF 'HANU-MAN': ROHIT SARAF JOINS THE CAST OF 'MAHAKALI'... #RohitSaraf comes on board for #Mahakali, the next chapter in the #PVCU.



The actor recently wrapped an extensive shooting schedule for the film in #Hyderabad.



The film also features #AkshayeKhanna,… pic.twitter.com/jxZXO5KAX9 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 14, 2026

Mounted on a grand cinematic scale, Mahakali is being produced by RK Duggal and Riwaz Ramesh Duggal under the banner of RKD Studios, as part of Prasanth Varma’s vision to expand a uniquely Indian cinematic universe following the success of Hanu-Man.

The film is positioned as one of the most anticipated upcoming pan-India projects.

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About Mahakali film

The first look of 'Mahakali' was unveiled in October 2025, driving fans' attention online. Bhoomi Shetty, who plays the titular character can be seen drenched in shades of fiery red and deep gold, exudes a raw symbolizing power that mirrors the essence of the goddess herself. Adorned with traditional ornaments and sacred markings, her piercing gaze emanates both wrath and grace, symbolizing destruction and rebirth the eternal duality of Mahakali.

In the movie, Akshaye Khanna essays the role of Shukracharya in this big-scale film. Interestingly, this is the first time that Akshaye Khanna will be playing a revered Guru for the first time on screen. Mahakali marks not only the next big chapter of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU) but also Akshaye Khanna’s grand debut in Telugu cinema.

Mahakali marks not only the next big chapter of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU) but also Akshaye Khanna’s grand debut in Telugu cinema. ‘Mahakali’ is being awaited with keen interest as it will technically be the superhero story of a woman.