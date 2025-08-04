New Delhi: WWE wrestling-themed Indian film 'Chatha Pacha' is set for global release in 100+ countries.

As per Variety, the Indian Malayalam-language action drama centered on professional wrestling has scored a major international distribution coup, with "Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies" set to reach audiences in more than 100 countries through a partnership between Reel World Entertainment and The Plot Pictures.

Take A Look At The Post:

The film, which is set against the backdrop of WWE-style entertainment, is currently in production in London. It aims to combines high-octane action sequences with dramatic storytelling, with the objective of translating the spectacle and emotional investment of professional wrestling into cinematic terms that resonate beyond regional boundaries.

Headlined by Roshan Mathew (Busan winner "Paradise") and Arjun Ashokan ("Bramayugam"), the cast also features Vishak Nair ("Officer on Duty") and Ishan Shoukath ("Marco"). Shihan Shoukath produces alongside Ritesh S .Ramakrishnan through Reel World Entertainment, with feature debutant Adhvaith Nayar directing.