RRR

RRR big update: SS Rajamouli's film gets two release dates, set to arrive in theatres on March 18

The Telugu-language film headlined by south stars Ram Charan and N T Rama Rao Jr is produced by DVV Entertainments.

RRR big update: SS Rajamouli&#039;s film gets two release dates, set to arrive in theatres on March 18

Mumbai: SS Rajamouli's much-awaited period action film "Rise Roar Revolt" (RRR) will now make its debut in theatres on March 18, the makers announced on Friday.

In a statement, posted on the film's official Twitter handle, the makers said that they have also booked the April 28 date in case the movie gets postponed once again. "If the pandemic situation in the country gets better and all theatres open up to operate at full capacity, we are ready to release on 18th March 2022. Otherwise, 'RRR' Movie will release on 28th April 2022," the team said.

Earlier in the beginning of 2022, the makers had announced the decision to defer the release of the magnum opus six days ahead of the arrival of "RRR" in cinema halls after a surge in coronavirus cases across the country. The team had even kickstarted the grand promotional activities which were being carried out across India. "RRR" has been postponed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic since 2020.

Also featuring Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles, 'RRR' is a fictional tale based on the lives of two freedom fighters in the early 20th century -- Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Kumram Bheem (NTR Jr).

