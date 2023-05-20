topStoriesenglish2610674
NewsEntertainmentRegional
JR NTR

RRR Star Jr NTR's 30th Film Called 'Devara', First Look Is Raw, Intense And Deadly

Jr NTR News: 'Devara' is produced by Yuvasudha Arts & NTR Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. 

Last Updated: May 20, 2023, 12:40 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

RRR Star Jr NTR's 30th Film Called 'Devara', First Look Is Raw, Intense And Deadly

Mumbai: NTR Jr has announced the official title of his film that was previously titled 'NTR30': 'Devara'. The highly anticipated action drama is directed by Kortala Siva and the actor is looking all things raw, intense and tough in its official first look.

Speaking of his look, NTR Jr looks like an alpha man who's on a mission in this action spectacle. With 'Devara' which means God, the star is here to set new benchmarks for the action genre in India.

'Devara' is produced by Yuvasudha Arts & NTR Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The film is slated to release Pan Indian on April 5, 2024. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. 'Devara' also marks Janhvi Kapoor's debut in the Telugu industry.

The film is produced by Mikkilineni Sudhakar and Kosaraju Hari Krishna. Anirudh Ravichander will handle the music, R. Rathnavelu will be the cinematographer, Subu Cyril will lead the art department, and Sreekar Prasad will serve as the editor.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818