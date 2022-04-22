RRR to stream on OTT soon? Check release date, digital rights inside

NEW DELHI: SS Rajamouli's most-awaited action drama 'RRR' starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, finally debuted in theatres on March 24, 2022. The keenly awaited period-drama was released worldwide on more than 10,000 screens. The movie opened to a phenomenal response across the globe. It went on to become one of the highest-grossing movies of Indian Indian cinema.

'RRR' is still running on limited screens and the fans are now enquiring about its OTT release date. So, when will 'RRR' make its digital debut, and on which platform? Don't worry, we have gathered all the information about 'RRR's OTT release including its release date and platforms. It is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao), and their fight against the British Raj.

Made on a budget of Rs 550 crore, 'RRR' was initially scheduled for theatrical release on July 30, 2020, which has been deferred multiple times due to production delays and followed by the pandemic. The film was released theatrically on March 25, 2022, and opened to positive reviews from the critics with praise for the performances and screenplay.

As per reports, Zee5 and Netflix have bought the digital distribution rights to the film, with Netflix distributing the Hindi-dubbed version and Zee5 releasing the Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam versions. Internationally, the film will be available on Netflix in Hindi, English, Korean, Portuguese, Turkish, and Spanish.

All though, the OTT platforms have not made any official announcements but it is likely that the picture will be available on OTT platforms beginning of June that is the very first week, most likely on June 3rd, 2022. You must note that an official confirmation on the same is still awaited.

As per standard rules, any movie after 75 to 90 days of release in theatres is allowed to stream on the online streaming platform. Reportedly, e Network has purchased RRR’s digital and satellite rights for Rs 300 crore.

