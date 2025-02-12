Saaree TRAILER: Ram Gopal Varma’s Psycho-Thriller Unfolds Photographer’s Dark Obsession – WATCH

The makers of upcoming multilingual psycho thriller Saaree, the story of which has been penned by well known director Ram Gopal Varma, on Wednesday released a trailer of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The film has been directed by Giri Krishna Kamal and produced by Ravi Shankar Varma under the banner RGV Aarvi Productions LLP. However, Ram Gopal Varma is presenting the film.

Taking to his timeline on X, Ram Gopal Varma wrote, “SAAREE film deals with the DANGERS of SOCIAL MEDIA where people get into innocent relationships leading to frightening consequences. Film releasing in Hindi , Telugu ,Tamil and Malayalam on Feb 28th.”

The trailer shows a photographer taking a fascination for a woman in a saree. He begins to start fantasising and obsessing about her and eventually begins to stalk her on social media. What happens then is what the film is all about.

Watch The Trailer Below!

Apart from Aaradhya Devi and Satya Yadu, the film will also feature a number of other actors including Sahil Sambhyal, Appaji Ambarish and Kalpalatha. While Satya Yadu plays the stalker in the film, Aaradhya Devi plays the woman who is stalked.

Aaradhya Devi formerly known as SreeLakshmi hails from Kerala and was reportedly selected for this role through a corporate selection procedure at the RGV DEN. She was discovered by Ram Gopal Varma through an Insta reel which someone forwarded him.

Both Aaradhya Devi and Satya Yadu are believed to have been the unanimous choice for their respective roles. Anand has scored the music for the film, which has cinematography by Sabari. Editing for the film is by Giri Krishna Kamal and Perampally Rajesh.

The film is to release in four languages Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam on February 28 this year.