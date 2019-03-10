Sai Dharam Tej starrer Chitralahari release date confirmed

The producers of Sai Dharam Tej’s Chitralahari have confirmed that the film is releasing on April 12. Initially, it was said that the flick would hit the screens of April 2nd. The shooting of the film is almost wrapped up and soon, the team will head to post-production work. The film has Sai Dharam Tej, Nivetha Pethuraj and Kalyani Priyadarshan in lead roles and is being directed by Kishore Tirumala, who has also directed like Nenu Shailaja and Vunnadi Okate Zindagi. Both these films have been huge hits at the box office.

As per the update, the shooting of the film is happening at a brisk mode to call for a wrap up as soon as possible. The details of the film have been kept under the wraps. No photographs of the actors from the sets were leaked online.

There is a good buzz on the film as a successful production house like Mythri Movie Makers is producing the film. So it is expected that the film will be a hit.

Dharam has not had a good time at the box office recently. Six back to back flops at the ticket counters is definitely not good for any actor.