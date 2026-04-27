MS Subbulakshmi biopic: Is Rukmini Vasanth replacing Sai Pallavi? Here's what reports say

Buzz around the much-awaited biopic of the legendary Tamil Carnatic singer and Bharat Ratna awardee, MS Subbulakshmi, has taken a new direction. Recent reports suggest that Sai Pallavi may be replaced by Rukmini Vasanth in the lead role. While the makers have not made any official confirmation on the same, the buzz has already sparked widespread debate among fans.

Quoting a source, 123 Telugu said there is a major casting shift for the lead role originally linked to Sai Pallavi. Rukmini Vasanth, who is known for her breakout performance in Sapta Sagaralu Dhaati Ello, has been roped in to play the role of MS Subbulakshmi. This latest development comes as Rukmini is also preparing for her high-profile Telugu debut alongside Jr NTR.

About Subbulakshmi’s biopic

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The biopic is being directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and is currently in development. Makers aim to bring the life of the musical icon to the big screen. Music director Anirudh is likely to reunite with the director to compose the soundtrack for this film. The film is expected to begin shooting in late 2026, however, there is no official announcement related to the movie as of now.

Quoting a source, Bollywood Hungama said Sai Pallavi has been taking lessons in Carnatic vocals and is also watching all the footage related to the great singer to know her better.

About MS Subbulakshmi: A trailblazer

MS Subbulakshmi is known for her work in Carnatic and devotional music. She was the first musician to receive the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honor, in 1998. Subbulakshmi began her career when she was just 10 years old with the Tamil song “Maragatha Vadivu” in 1926.

MS Subbulakshmi was also the first woman to sing at the Madras Music Academy’s annual conference. She has done it all, be it transformative bhajans or challenging pieces like the Melaragamalika, a composition spanning 72 ragas.

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Sai Pallavi's work front

Sai Pallavi is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with the film ‘Ek Din,' co-starring Junaid Khan. The film is all set to hit cinemas on May 1 and is directed by Sunil Pandey, and produced by Mansoor Khan, Aamir Khan, and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions.

She will also be seen as Maa Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, which is scheduled for a Diwali 2026 theatrical release. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash as Ravana. Actors Sunny Deol and Ravie Dubey will be seen as Lord Hanuman and Lakshman, respectively. The film is a retelling of Valmiki’s Ramayan, the revered Hindu epic.

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Rukmini Vasanth And Jr NTR

Meanwhile, Rukmini Vasanth will be next seen with Jr NTR in an untitled film. The film has been delayed by nearly a year, according to the latest reports. The team is now gearing up to unveil the film’s first glimpse on May 20.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Jr NTR announced the new release date and shared the poster. His post read, “HIS REIGN… HIS SOIL…JUNE 11, 2027… IT IS…. #NTRNeel." He also mentioned that the first glimpse of the film will be out on May 20. The film brings together Jr NTR and filmmaker Prashanth Neel, and was officially announced on the actor’s birthday in 2022.

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