Saiee M Manjrekar And Adivi Sesh’s ‘Major’ To Get Special Screening In Japan By Indian Embassy

New Delhi: Major, featuring Saiee M Manjrekar and Adivi Sesh, is set to be screened at the Indian Embassy in Japan. This special screening, complete with Japanese subtitles, offers a unique opportunity for the Japanese audience to experience a powerful story from Indian cinema.

The screening is scheduled for April 29, 2025, from 2:00 PM to 4:50 PM. Entry is free of cost but requires pre-registration.

Adivi Sesh, who portrayed the Indian braveheart Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, took to X to share his excitement about the news.

More than just a cinematic milestone, the screening of Major in Japan bridges cultural boundaries and celebrates the global appeal of Indian cinema.

For Japanese viewers, the film serves as a compelling tale of courage, centered on Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s valiant efforts and ultimate sacrifice during the harrowing 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

While Adivi Sesh powerfully depicted the life of a soldier, Saiee M Manjrekar portrayed his on-screen wife. From capturing youthful romance to conveying themes of love, support, and sacrifice, Saiee won hearts with her emotional depth and nuanced performance. She received critical acclaim for maintaining her poise amid an intense narrative, adding a layer of softness through her grace and charm.

As Major gears up for its Japanese debut, it not only underscores the global reach of Indian cinema but also highlights the acting prowess of Saiee M Manjrekar and Adivi Sesh—cementing their positions as notable talents in modern Indian cinema.