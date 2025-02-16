Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire Marks Incredible 1-Year OTT Milestone With 366 Days Of Uninterrupted Trending

New Delhi: Hombale Films' Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, directed by Prashanth Neel and starring Prabhas, has proven to be an unstoppable force in the entertainment world. After storming the box office with record-breaking success, the film took over the OTT space, trending non-stop for a remarkable 366 days.

The film’s OTT journey has been nothing short of historic, marking a year of continuous prominence and setting new benchmarks for digital viewership. Overwhelmed by the incredible love and response, Prabhas shared his excitement, saying, "Overwhelmed by the love for Salaar: Ceasefire on Jio Hotstar! Can't wait to set foot in Khansaar soon."

To commemorate this extraordinary achievement, the filmmakers took to social media, sharing their joy with fans on the film's 1-year OTT anniversary. Watch the post here.

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire made history during its Hindi TV premiere, attracting an astonishing 30 million viewers. The film’s box office earnings exceeded ₹700 crore, solidifying its status as one of the highest-grossing films in recent times. Its OTT presence, on the other hand, ensured its place as a top-trending title, even maintaining its dominance post-premiere.

The film’s captivating world of Khansaar continues to enchant audiences globally, sparking excitement for the sequel, Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam, slated for release in 2026. The massive success of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire has set high expectations for what's to come, leaving viewers eagerly awaiting the next chapter in this action-packed saga.