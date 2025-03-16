Salaar Re- Release: Prabhas Blockbuster Sells 50,000 Tickets in 2 Days - Premiere Date Inside!

New Delhi: Prabhas starrer 'Salaar: Part 1-Cease fire' arrived as a mega-blockbuster, winning hearts and shattering box office records. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the action thriller created an unparalleled frenzy and made a lasting global impact.

Now, the film is witnessing a similar craze during its re-release, with overwhelming demand leading to sold-out shows and additional screenings.

Ahead of its re-release on March 21, 'Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire' is seeing tremendous advance bookings. Earlier today, tickets for a special screening at Bengaluru's Sandhya single-screen theater sold out within minutes. Due to the high demand, a night show was added only to be fully booked in no time.

In Hyderabad, eight limited shows opened and were instantly houseful, while Sudarshan 35MM witnessed rapid sellouts shortly after bookings began.

According to Sacnilk, the film sold over 25,000 tickets on its first day of re-release, and the momentum remains strong, with nearly 50,000 tickets already sold by day two.

Take A Look At Netizens reaction over early show:

Hyderabad - 20/20 HF/FF

Vizag - 3/3 HF/FF

Vijaywada - 4/7 HF/FF

Tirupati - 2/2 HF/FF

Rajahmundry - 2/2 FF

Vizianagaram - 1/1 HF



Re-release records kaavala ra meeku wait cheyyandi ra salaarodu diguthunadu...

For The First time for any re release

Planned for 5AM Show _____

In AP..____



For The First time for any re release

Planned for 5AM Show

In AP..

Masssuuu........

The film broke records with its Hindi TV premiere, attracting an incredible 30 million viewers. After grossing over Rs 600 crore at the box office and maintaining its position as one of the top trending films on OTT, Salaar continued to make waves with its satellite release as well.

After its phenomenal theatrical run, it took over OTT and made a distinct mark by trending continuously for 366 days.

The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Bobby Simha, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu.

Directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire lays the groundwork for its much-awaited sequel, Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam, slated for release in 2026.