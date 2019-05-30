Samantha Akkineni shares a note on her first day on the sets of Oh Baby!

Actor Samantha has shared a lot about her first days on the sets of Oh Baby and says she feels nostalgic. She wrapped up the film a couple of months ago, and later went to Portugal to shoot for her extended cameo in Manmadhudu 2. She also went on a holiday to Spain, with husband Naga Chaitanya.

He took to her Instagram account to share the feeling. She posted a picture of herself, director Nandini Reddy, actors Rajendra Prasad and Lakshmi and wrote, “This pic is from the first day of the shoot for #ohbaby… I wasn’t shooting but it was study day.. trying to mimic the legend Laxmi garu .. the way she talked the way she walked. I am always a nervous wreck one day before a new film begins.. I will be so sure that I just cannot do it.. that I have forgotten how it’s done.. that I just got lucky the last time.. I guess you guys will know soon enough… think I pulled it off??.. #ohbaby releases soon.. for those of you who haven’t watched the teaser yet.. link in bio.’ (sic).

This film also has Naga Shaurya and is an official remake of Korean drama Miss Granny, a comedy-drama. It is all about a 70-year-old granny, who goes to click a photograph at a studio and then ends up finding herself in the body of a 20-year-old young lady. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.