Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan's Shaakuntalam locks RELEASE DATE!

Shaakuntalam release date: The first poster of the film came out recently and the audiences were mesmerized and their enthusiasm elevated to the highest level to watch this upcoming mythological drama.

Sep 23, 2022

New Delhi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan's much-hyped Shaakuntalam, based on internationally acclaimed Kalidasa’s Sanskrit play ‘Abhijnana Shakuntalam’ is all set to release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada respectively. The story of Shaakuntalam revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant from Mahabharata.

The film is helmed by supremely proficient, Director Gunasekhar and marks a whimsical tale of love set in the Kashyapa Kanumalu (Kashmir), the grandeur and splendour of Dushyant’s Puru Dynasty making the film extremely exceptional.

Along with an alluring storyline, the film also has an accomplished starcast consisting of Sachin Khedekar Kabir Bedi, Dr.M.Mohan Babu Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles. Another added attraction to the starcast is icon Star Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha portraying the role of Prince Bharata.

Presented by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations in collaboration with Gunaa Teamworks, Produced by Neelima Guna, and Written & Directed by Gunasekhar, the film is all set to release on November 4, 2022.

 

