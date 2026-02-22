Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ‘Maa Inti Bangaaram’ Release Date Announced: Film to Hit Theatres on THIS date

Mumbai: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to grace the screen with another powerful role in her forthcoming drama “Maa Inti Bangaaram”. Now adding to the hype, the makers have announced the release date for her Telugu drama.

The much-talked-about Tollywood flick will reach the audience on May 15 this year.

Samantha updated the netizens about the release date of her next project with a social media post.

The announcement poster showed Samantha peeping through the door, with a curious expression on her face.

"See you in theatres this summer, Bangaraalu…#MaaIntiBangaaram Grand Release worldwide on 15th May, 2026 #MiBonMay15th #MiB (sic)," she captioned the post.

In January, the makers unveiled the gripping first look poster from BV Nandini Reddy's directorial on social media.

The photo featured Samantha standing inside a bus in a simple brown saree. From the looks of it, she seems all geared up to pick a fight with intensity palpable in her eyes.

Dropping the poster on her IG, Samantha penned, “You just keep watching... #MaaIntiBangaaram will be connecting with y’all.”

Talking about her next, Samantha shared that the world of “Maa Inti Bangaaram” is rooted and emotional with a narrative dedicated to being family first.

“Maa Inti Bangaaram tells the story of a woman whose strength comes as much from her vulnerability as from her courage. Playing this character and nurturing this film as a producer has been an incredibly fulfilling journey for me," she said.

Samantha added, “The world of this film is rooted and emotional with a narrative style dedicated to being family first and slice of life whilst maintaining its quirky, edgy energy. I’m truly excited for audiences to experience this story and connect with its spirit when it reaches them.”

“Maa Inti Bangaaram” has been backed by Samantha, under her home banner Tralala Moving Pictures, along with husband Raj Nidimoru and Himank Duvurruu.