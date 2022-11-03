Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s upcoming action-thriller 'Yashoda' gets U/A certificate

New Delhi: Samantha is seen playing extreme action stunts in ‘Yashoda’ like never before. With huge hype on the film, it is now censored with U/A Certificate. The trailer of this much-awaited action-packed emotional thriller stirred up the ongoing buzz on surrogacy and medical crimes.

Also, Samantha’s performance, grand production values and thumping background score gave an adrenaline rush worth all praises. In the film, Samantha essays the role of a surrogate mother. The film has been directed by the talented duo of Hari & Harish and has been produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad. The film is slated to release worldwide on November 11, 2022.

Popular stars like Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar and other star cast are playing crucial roles in this Pan-Indian film made under Sridevi Movies.

Samantha’s dedication towards cinema despite her rare illness has got her huge support from fans all-over the world. Showering immense love and wishes, celebs and audiences across India commended her will power and strength.

Yashoda is not just the most awaited film of Samantha but also the first woman centric pan-India film to release in 5 languages. A few days ago, superstars from various languages took to social media to release the trailer for 'Yashoda.' Varun Dhawan launched it in Hindi, followed by Vijay Deverakonda in Telugu, Suriya in Tamil, Rakshit Shetty in Kannada, and Dulquer Salmaan in Malayalam.

Apart from Yashoda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will also be seen in Citadel, Khushi, Shaakuntalam, and an unannounced Hollywood project.