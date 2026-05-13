Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maa Inti Bangaaram postpones release, to hit theatres on THIS date

Mumbai :Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' has been postponed.



The film, which was earlier supposed to hit the theatres on May 15, will now release on June 19.



Sharing the update, Samantha on Wednesday took to Instagram and wrote, "It's time to pull the trigger. #MaaIntiBangaaram in theatres worldwide on JUNE 19, 2026."

She also shared the new posters of the film. Samantha stands draped in a deep crimson silk saree, bangles on her wrist, a shotgun at her fingertips.



Maa Inti Bangaaram follows a woman who arrives in a traditional household as the new daughter-in-law - composed, obedient, scrutinised. What the family doesn't know is what she's hiding. When the past she buried refuses to stay buried, she must protect the very people who don't fully trust her, without ever letting them see who she really is, read a press note.

Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ‘Maa Inti Bangaaram’ Release Date Announced: Film to Hit Theatres on THIS date



Speaking about the film, Samantha Ruth Prabhu earlier said, "Maa Inti Bangaaram tells the story of a woman whose strength comes as much from her vulnerability as from her courage," as per a press release



She added, "Playing this character and nurturing this film as a producer has been an incredibly fulfilling journey for me. The world of this film is rooted and emotional with a narrative style dedicated to being family first and slice of life, whilst maintaining its quirky, edgy energy. I'm truly excited for audiences to experience this story and connect with its spirit when it reaches them."



Produced by Raj Nidimoru, Samantha and Himank Duvvuru, the film is helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Nandini Reddy.