Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Yashoda' unique style of release date announcement impresses fans!

New Delhi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's upcoming 'Yashoda' is all set to release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi on November 11, 2022. The makers made the announcement in a unique way and this has left her fans mighty impressed. The movie is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad and directed by Hari and Harish.

The young team of this exciting thriller came up with an Ingenious Idea to engage fans with a pixelated poster that'll reveal the release date through a link. Each fan could open two pixels and passed it on to other fans which thereby reached to 2000+ fans in less than 15 mins and revealed the release date as November 11, 2022.

Fans were immensely impressed with this campaign and media showered huge love and appreciation on Yashoda, trending the announcement on social media.

Directed by Hari and Harish, Melody Brahma Manisharma is scoring the music for this much-awaited action thriller.

Yashoda, a film directed by Hari and Harish, will be released this year and is being produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the Sridevi Movies label.