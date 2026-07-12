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Samantha’s Maa Inti Bangaram creates history as first female-led Telugu film to cross Rs 100 crore worldwide

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has added another milestone to her career as Maa Inti Bangaram reportedly crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office. The makers claim the film is now the first female-led Telugu film to achieve the feat.

Published: Jul 12, 2026, 05:54 PM IST|Updated: Jul 12, 2026, 05:54 PM IST
Samantha’s Maa Inti Bangaram creates history as first female-led Telugu film to cross Rs 100 crore worldwide
Image Credit: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Instagram

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