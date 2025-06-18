New Delhi: Actress Samyuktha has joined the cast of Puri Jagannadh's upcoming directorial film. The movie stars Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The makers have not revealed the title of the film yet.

Taking to his Instagram handle, director Jagannadh announced the arrival of Samyuktha in his upcoming film. The film is being produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur under their banner, Puri Connects.

He wrote, "Grace in her stride. Fire in her eyes. Welcoming the stunning @iamsamyuktha_ on board into the electrifying world of #PuriSethupathi."

The untitled Puri-Sethupathi next big project also stars Bollywood actress Tabu in the lead role. The makers announced her arrival by sharing the actress's photo with the director and producer of the film.

Taking to their Instagram handle, the makers wrote, "She's electric. She's explosive. She's the Tabu. Proudly welcoming the gem of Indian cinema, actress Tabu, on board for a role as dynamic as her presence in #PuriSethupathi."

More details about Tabu's role have yet to be revealed. Fans have been eagerly waiting for more updates on the actress's role in the movie.

Meanwhile, Tabu will next be seen in the horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan. Bhooth Bangla marks the reunion of Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar after a long gap.

The duo has previously given blockbuster films such as Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhag, Garam Masala, De Dana Dan, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, among others.

The film will also see a reunion of Akshay and Tabu after 25 years.

The two were last seen together in Hera Pheri. Bhooth Bangla is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films. (ANI)