sapna choudhary

Sapna Choudhary's latest Instagram picture carries a message for her fans

Popular Haryanvi singer Sapna Choudhary on Monday shared an interesting picture on Instagram.

Sapna Choudhary&#039;s latest Instagram picture carries a message for her fans

New Delhi: Popular Haryanvi singer Sapna Choudhary on Monday shared an interesting picture on Instagram.

The actor-dancer is seen in a t-shirt which reads, "Miss Always right."Check out the picture:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Sapna Choudhary (@itssapnachoudhary) on

On the work front, Sapna recently unveiled a Haryanvi track titled 'Panihari'.The song has been sung by Raju Punjabi and features Sapna Choudhary and Mehar Risky. The song has garnered over 7 lakh views on Youtube and the numbers continue to go up.

She became a popular name in Hindi tv industry after she participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 11'. She made Bollywood debut with an item number Hatt Ja Tau in Veerey Ki Wedding and has featured in 'Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary' from Abhay Deol starrer Nanu Ki Janu and a song titled Love Bite.

In Bhojpuri cinema, she was seen in a song titled Mere Samne Aake for Ravi Kishan starrer Bairi Kangana 2. It was her dance on popular Haryanvi song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal' which got her instant fame and recognition.

sapna choudharymiss always rightharyanvi singerBigg Boss
