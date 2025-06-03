New Delhi: Sargun Mehta has once again proven her box office prowess with Saunkan Saunkanay 2 co-starring Ammy Virk and Nimrat Khaira, which has rapidly become the highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025.

This marks the first major Punjabi hit of the year, and Sargun's commanding screen presence and consistent track record have solidified her position as Box Office queen.

Sargun Mehta, Ammy Virk and Nimrat Khaira starrer Saunkan Saunkanay 2 has earned a total net collection of Rs 16.71 Crore in its first weekend and is unstoppable at the box office. On friday, Rs 4 Crore, 35 Lacs, on first saturday, Rs 5 Crore, 25 Lacs. On sunday, Rs 7 Crore, 11 Lacs.

Since her debut in 2015 with Angrej, which grossed over Rs 30 crore and became one of the highest-grossing Punjabi films of its time, Mehta has delivered a series of box office successes.

Her performances in Love Punjab, Lahoriye, Qismat, and Kala Shah Kala have not only been commercially successful but have also earned her multiple awards, including two Filmfare Awards for Best Actress (Punjabi films) and a PTC Film Award.

Beyond her acting career, Mehta has made significant strides as a producer. Alongside her husband, Ravi Dubey, she co-founded Dreamiyata Entertainment, which has produced several successful television shows like Udaariyaan, Swarn Ghar, and Junooniyat.

In December 2023, the duo expanded their creative ventures by launching Dreamiyata Music, debuting with the song "Ve Haaniyaan," which quickly garnered over 100 million views on YouTube and became the viral track on Instagram Reels.

With Saunkan Saunkanay 2, produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment in collaboration with Naad Studios, Sargun's consistent ability to deliver both critical and commercial successes underscores her status as the reigning queen of Punjabi cinema.